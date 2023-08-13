Armor Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 183,211 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $240.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

