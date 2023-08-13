Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $44.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

