Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.