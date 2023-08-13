Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,647,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $125.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

