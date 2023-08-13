Armor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $486.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.85 and its 200 day moving average is $455.33.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

