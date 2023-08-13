Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 119,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 115,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 284.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $784.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

