Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 865 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PSX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

