Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Down 64.3% in July

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQW remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,709. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer.

