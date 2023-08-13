Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $46.47 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $441.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

About Artesian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,436,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

