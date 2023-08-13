Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Artesian Resources Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $46.47 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $441.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62.
Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artesian Resources
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.