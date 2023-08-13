ASD (ASD) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $29.25 million and $3.46 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013938 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,380.70 or 1.00045962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04439866 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,470,336.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.