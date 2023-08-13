Associated Banc Corp Acquires 3,836 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

