Associated Banc Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

