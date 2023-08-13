Associated Banc Corp Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

