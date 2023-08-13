Associated Banc Corp Invests $202,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $229.31 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.