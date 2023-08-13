Associated Banc Corp Invests $211,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.73.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

