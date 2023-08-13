Associated Banc Corp Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

