Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,353 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $115.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

