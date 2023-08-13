AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.