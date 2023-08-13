AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
ASTS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $14.27.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
