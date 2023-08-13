Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BATRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 91.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

