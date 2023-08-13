Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 million, a PE ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

