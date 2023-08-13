Atlas Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,727 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.