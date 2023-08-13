Atlas Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust comprises about 1.7% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.96. 56,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,196. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

