Atlas Wealth LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Atlas Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 62,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.64. 14,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,896. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

