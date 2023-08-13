Atlas Wealth LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $543.78. 925,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,958. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.53 and a 200 day moving average of $546.99. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

