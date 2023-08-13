Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. Seven Hills Realty Trust makes up about 0.9% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEVN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,665. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

Several analysts have commented on SEVN shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

