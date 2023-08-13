Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 25,402 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,402 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC owned 0.38% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 92,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,541. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

