Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ATMU opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,233,000.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

