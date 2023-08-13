Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.3 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APPTF remained flat at C$8.92 during midday trading on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.69 and a one year high of C$8.92.

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 76 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

