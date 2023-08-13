Avalanche 1-Day Volume Hits $77.30 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.25 billion and approximately $77.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $12.37 or 0.00042087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,543,386 coins and its circulating supply is 343,823,936 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

