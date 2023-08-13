Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $4.24 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and approximately $78.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $12.33 or 0.00042027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,543,439 coins and its circulating supply is 343,823,989 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

