Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 121,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

