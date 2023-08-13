Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 121,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.