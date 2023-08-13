Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Announces Earnings Results

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

NYSE AWX opened at $2.59 on Friday. Avalon has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avalon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

