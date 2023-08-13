Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
AWX stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
