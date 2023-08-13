Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

