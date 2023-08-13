Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $753.00 million-$756.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Avantax stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Avantax has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $6,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $9,701,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

