AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 966,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

AVITA Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.47. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.61% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 246.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,187,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 90.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 225,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AVITA Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

