Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $831.76 million and approximately $37.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.92 or 0.00020168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013941 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,365.16 or 1.00045779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002241 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.96006954 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $37,721,645.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.