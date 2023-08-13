AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Down 36.4% in July

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 596,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NVDS stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $8.74. 4,534,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,217. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $67.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59.
Institutional Trading of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
