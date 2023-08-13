AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Down 36.4% in July

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 596,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NVDS stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $8.74. 4,534,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,217. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $67.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59.

Get AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.