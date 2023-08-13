Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in July

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYRWF shares. ATB Capital started coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of AYRWF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,221. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $117.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. Analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

