Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Update

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 100,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

AZYO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 6,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.18. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

