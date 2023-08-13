Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF stock remained flat at $149.96 during midday trading on Friday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69.

Get Bâloise alerts:

Bâloise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.