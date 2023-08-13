Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
BLHEF stock remained flat at $149.96 during midday trading on Friday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69.
Bâloise Company Profile
