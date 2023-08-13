Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF stock remained flat at $149.96 during midday trading on Friday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69.

Bâloise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.