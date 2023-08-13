Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 40,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,116,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

