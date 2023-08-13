Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
