Bank of America Raises Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $8.25

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

HLLY stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Holley has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $934.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

