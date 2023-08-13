Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 27.7% in July

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 69,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $351,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,650,949.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $351,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,650,949.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 788.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 121.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 76.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSVN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.67. 14,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,171. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $244.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Bank7 had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $21.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

