Barclays Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $43.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.62.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

