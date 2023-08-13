Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue — Dividend of $0.11 on November 1st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BGH stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGH. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 89,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Stories

