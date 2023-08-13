Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.77

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.77 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.21 ($0.13). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 228,953 shares.

BSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.47) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Base Resources from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 37.75 ($0.48).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.75. The company has a market capitalization of £123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

