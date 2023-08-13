Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the July 15th total of 396,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baudax Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Baudax Bio stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($8.94). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

