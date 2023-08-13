BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ACN opened at $309.05 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

