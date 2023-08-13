BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

