BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ICLN stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

